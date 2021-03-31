March 31, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and RosCan Gold (Other OTC: RCGCF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and RosCan Gold (RCGCFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

RosCan Gold (RCGCF)

RosCan Gold received a Buy rating and a $0.80 price target from Clarus analyst Nana Sangmuah on January 20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.38.

Sangmuah has an average return of 34.2% when recommending RosCan Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Sangmuah is ranked #2827 out of 7413 analysts.

RosCan Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.64, representing a 68.4% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

