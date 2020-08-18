Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Osino Resources (OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources on August 5 and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

Walker has an average return of 37.1% when recommending Osino Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #212 out of 6897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osino Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.