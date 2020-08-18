Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF)

August 18, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF)

By Carrie Williams

Osino Resources (OSIIF) with bullish sentiments.

Osino Resources (OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources on August 5 and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

Walker has an average return of 37.1% when recommending Osino Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #212 out of 6897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osino Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.73.

