August 29, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and O3 Mining (Other OTC: OQMGF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and O3 Mining (OQMGFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

O3 Mining (OQMGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on O3 Mining on July 7 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, TMAC Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O3 Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.62, implying an 89.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.


