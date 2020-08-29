Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and O3 Mining (Other OTC: OQMGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and O3 Mining (OQMGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

O3 Mining (OQMGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on O3 Mining on July 7 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, TMAC Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O3 Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.62, implying an 89.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.