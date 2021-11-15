Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Neo Lithium (Other OTC: NTTHF)

November 15, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Neo Lithium (Other OTC: NTTHF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Neo Lithium (NTTHFResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Puneet Singh maintained a Hold rating on Neo Lithium on October 26 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.11, close to its 52-week high of $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Lithium Americas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Neo Lithium with a $5.18 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$6.50 price target.

