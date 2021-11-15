Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Neo Lithium (Other OTC: NTTHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Neo Lithium (NTTHF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Puneet Singh maintained a Hold rating on Neo Lithium on October 26 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.11, close to its 52-week high of $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Lithium Americas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Neo Lithium with a $5.18 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$6.50 price target.

