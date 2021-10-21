October 21, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lithium Americas (LACResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

In a report issued on August 18, Puneet Singh from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lithium Americas, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.15, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lithium Americas with a $24.76 average price target, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019