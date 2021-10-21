Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lithium Americas (LAC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

In a report issued on August 18, Puneet Singh from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lithium Americas, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.15, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lithium Americas with a $24.76 average price target, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.