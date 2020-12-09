December 9, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Linde (NYSE: LIN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Linde (LINResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger maintained a Buy rating on Linde on December 10 and set a price target of EUR204.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.02, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019