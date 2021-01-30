Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Koppers Holdings (NYSE: KOP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Koppers Holdings (KOP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Koppers Holdings (KOP)

In a report issued on January 29, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.28, close to its 52-week high of $36.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 70.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Koppers Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.25, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

