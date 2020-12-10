Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Ero Copper (Other OTC: ERRPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ero Copper (ERRPF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

In a report issued on November 24, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ero Copper with a $18.57 average price target, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.