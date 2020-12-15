Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and BASF SE (Other OTC: BASFY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and BASF SE (BASFY – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BASF SE (BASFY)

In a report issued on September 26, Gilford Securities from Gilford downgraded BASF SE to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.32, close to its 52-week high of $19.63.

BASF SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.