Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG)

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report issued on August 14, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74, close to its 52-week high of $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 81.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.13, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

