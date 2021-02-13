February 13, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Aurora Cannabis (ACBResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis on December 16 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.29, representing a -28.9% downside. In a report issued on December 28, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

