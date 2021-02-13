Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis on December 16 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.29, representing a -28.9% downside. In a report issued on December 28, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

