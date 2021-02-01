Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: and Argonaut Gold (Other OTC: ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on January 20, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners assigned a Buy rating to Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 41.7% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., GoGold Resources, and Revival Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.94 average price target, an 112.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

