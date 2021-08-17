August 17, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE MKT: USAS) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Americas Gold and Silver (USASResearch Report) and Air Products and Chemicals (APDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Gold and Silver today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.13, equals to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 49.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americas Gold and Silver with a $2.13 average price target.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $281.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 43.2% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell A, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $315.00, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

