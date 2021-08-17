Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE MKT: USAS) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Americas Gold and Silver (USAS – Research Report) and Air Products and Chemicals (APD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Gold and Silver today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.13, equals to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 49.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americas Gold and Silver with a $2.13 average price target.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $281.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 43.2% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell A, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $315.00, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

