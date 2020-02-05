February 5, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allegheny Technologies (ATIResearch Report) and Helmerich & Payne (HPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Reliance Steel, and ArcelorMittal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegheny Technologies with a $24.33 average price target, implying a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Helmerich & Payne, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.2% and a 35.0% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helmerich & Payne is a Hold with an average price target of $43.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

