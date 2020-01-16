Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alcoa (AA – Research Report) and McEwen Mining (MUX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alcoa (AA)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Alcoa, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcoa is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McEwen Mining (MUX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on McEwen Mining yesterday and set a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.90, implying a 141.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.