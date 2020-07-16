Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alcoa (AA – Research Report) and First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alcoa (AA)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Alcoa, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 34.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcoa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.95.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Majestic Silver (AG)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on First Majestic Silver, with a price target of $9.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Majestic Silver with a $10.66 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.