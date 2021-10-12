October 12, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Cemex SAB (NYSE: CX)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Albemarle (ALBResearch Report) and Cemex SAB (CXResearch Report).

Albemarle (ALB)

In a report released yesterday, Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Albemarle, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as DuPont de Nemours, Eastman Chemical, and Huntsman.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $254.38.

Cemex SAB (CX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Harry Goad maintained a Buy rating on Cemex SAB yesterday and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goad is ranked #6682 out of 7689 analysts.

Cemex SAB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.33, a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $9.30 price target.

