July 28, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Albany International (NYSE: AIN), Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) and Ecolab (NYSE: ECL)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Albany International (AINResearch Report), Archer Daniels Midland (ADMResearch Report) and Ecolab (ECLResearch Report).

Albany International (AIN)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Albany International, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.68, close to its 52-week high of $93.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albany International is a Hold with an average price target of $92.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

In a report released yesterday, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Darling Ingredients, MP Materials, and Albemarle.

Archer Daniels Midland has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.50.

Ecolab (ECL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab yesterday and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ecolab with a $232.00 average price target.

