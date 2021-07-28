Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Albany International (NYSE: AIN), Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) and Ecolab (NYSE: ECL)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Albany International (AIN – Research Report), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM – Research Report) and Ecolab (ECL – Research Report).

Albany International (AIN)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Albany International, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.68, close to its 52-week high of $93.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albany International is a Hold with an average price target of $92.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

In a report released yesterday, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Darling Ingredients, MP Materials, and Albemarle.

Archer Daniels Midland has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.50.

Ecolab (ECL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab yesterday and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ecolab with a $232.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.