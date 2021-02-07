Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) and Ball (NYSE: BLL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Air Products and Chemicals (APD – Research Report) and Ball (BLL – Research Report).

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals on February 5 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $253.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, ICL-Israel Chemicals, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $306.25, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $322.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ball (BLL)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Ball on February 5 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Leithead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Orion Engineered, and Huntsman.

Ball has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.88, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.