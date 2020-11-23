November 23, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: African Gold Group (Other OTC: AGGFF), Fission Uranium (Other OTC: FCUUF) and Argonaut Gold (Other OTC: ARNGF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on African Gold Group (AGGFFResearch Report), Fission Uranium (FCUUFResearch Report) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

African Gold Group (AGGFF)

In a report issued on November 19, Sam Catalano from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on African Gold Group, with a price target of C$0.79. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Catalano is ranked #5203 out of 7103 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for African Gold Group with a $0.60 average price target.

Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fission Uranium yesterday and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is ranked #5496 out of 7103 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fission Uranium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.35, a 99.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.40 price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, TMAC Resources, and NuLegacy Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.63 average price target, representing a 96.8% upside. In a report issued on November 12, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

