February 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNEResearch Report) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.81, close to its 52-week low of $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, ThermoGenesis Holdings, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectar Biosciences with a $6.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019