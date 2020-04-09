Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN), Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) and Nabriva (NASDAQ: NBRV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN – Research Report), Principia Biopharma (PRNB – Research Report) and Nabriva (NBRV – Research Report).

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma received a Buy rating and a $4.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.5% and a 28.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00, representing a 476.9% upside. In a report issued on March 28, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.9% and a 29.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Principia Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Nabriva to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 36.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $1.00 average price target, a 90.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.