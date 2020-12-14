Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI – Research Report) and Homology Medicines (FIXX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Puma Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.23, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67.

