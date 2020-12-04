Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) and SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.08, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 32.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $48.25 average price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan upgraded SAGE Therapeutics to Buy today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.60, a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $88.00 price target.

