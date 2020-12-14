December 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNXResearch Report) and Innate Pharma (IPHAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.94, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.25, a 133.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Innate Pharma, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 45.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innate Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.84, an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

