November 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNXResearch Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 32.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $40.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 43.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Biotechnology, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019