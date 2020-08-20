Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) and Alcon (NYSE: ALC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Zoetis (ZTS – Research Report) and Alcon (ALC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.58, close to its 52-week high of $163.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Phibro Animal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoetis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.00, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Gabelli also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alcon (ALC)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Alcon, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 68.2% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Alcon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.97, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.