Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH – Research Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) and Cortexyme (CRTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $160.37, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Nephew Snats, SeaSpine Holdings, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $179.62 average price target, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $173.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.44, close to its 52-week low of $26.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $56.20 average price target, which is a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Cortexyme yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.72, close to its 52-week low of $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.60, which is a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

