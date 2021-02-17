February 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBHResearch Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) and Cortexyme (CRTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $160.37, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Nephew Snats, SeaSpine Holdings, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $179.62 average price target, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $173.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.44, close to its 52-week low of $26.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $56.20 average price target, which is a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Cortexyme yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.72, close to its 52-week low of $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.60, which is a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019