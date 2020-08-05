Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH – Research Report), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH – Research Report).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $130.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.72, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $127.00 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Hold rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.10.

