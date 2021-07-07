July 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) and Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMABResearch Report) and Sanofi (SNYNFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $58.67 average price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR109.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.91.

Parekh has an average return of 7.2% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3391 out of 7583 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $117.69 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

