May 5, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Xoma (NASDAQ: XOMA) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Xoma (XOMAResearch Report) and Amgen (AMGNResearch Report).

Xoma (XOMA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Xoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen received a Hold rating and a $215.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $233.53, close to its 52-week high of $245.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 44.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $253.50, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

