Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xencor (XNCR – Research Report) and Invitae (NVTA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Xencor (XNCR)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xencor, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 36.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.80.

Invitae (NVTA)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Invitae, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.11, close to its 52-week high of $35.33.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 55.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Invitae has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.33.

