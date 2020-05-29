Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN – Research Report) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to VistaGen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 42.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VistaGen Therapeutics with a $1.00 average price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

