Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRX), Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX) and IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRXResearch Report), Argenx Se (ARGXResearch Report) and IQVIA Holdings (IQVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Viracta Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.21, close to its 52-week low of $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viracta Therapeutics with a $33.50 average price target, a 344.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report issued on May 14, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $277.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 26.7% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $330.18, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on May 16, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

In a report released yesterday, Elizabeth Anderson CFA from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.48, close to its 52-week high of $237.47.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 31.6% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IQVIA Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $259.80, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

