February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) and Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viking Therapeutics (VKTXResearch Report), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCResearch Report) and Menlo Therapeutics (MNLOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 46.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Menlo Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019