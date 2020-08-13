August 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viela Bio (NASDAQ: VIE) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viela Bio (VIEResearch Report) and Galectin Therapeutics (GALTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Viela Bio (VIE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Viela Bio today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viela Bio with a $66.67 average price target.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galectin Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

