Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Rubicon Organics (Other OTC: ROMJF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report) and Rubicon Organics (ROMJF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals on October 29. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $224.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $287.50, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $287.00 price target.

Rubicon Organics (ROMJF)

In a report issued on November 25, John Chu from Desjardins maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Organics, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.82.

Chu has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Rubicon Organics.

According to TipRanks.com, Chu is ranked #6985 out of 7141 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rubicon Organics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.93, a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 26, Haywood also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

