Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS – Research Report).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman reiterated a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $247.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.85, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released yesterday, Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is ranked #3881 out of 6561 analysts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.71, implying a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

