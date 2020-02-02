Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report) and Amgen (AMGN – Research Report).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report issued on January 31, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.05, close to its 52-week high of $239.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $263.80, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on Amgen on January 31. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.44, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

