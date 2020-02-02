February 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTXResearch Report) and Amgen (AMGNResearch Report).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report issued on January 31, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.05, close to its 52-week high of $239.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $263.80, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amgen (AMGN)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on Amgen on January 31. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.44, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019