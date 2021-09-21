September 21, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCAResearch Report) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released yesterday, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 49.1% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, a 66.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report released today, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, and Intercept Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearside Biomedical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67, which is a 94.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

