November 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verona Pharma (VRNAResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verona Pharma with a $25.00 average price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.27, close to its 52-week high of $32.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 47.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $37.83 average price target, representing a 39.0% upside. In a report issued on November 27, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

