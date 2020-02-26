February 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL), Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) and GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vericel (VCELResearch Report), Insulet (PODDResearch Report) and GW Pharma (GWPHResearch Report).

Vericel (VCEL)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Vericel yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vericel with a $27.00 average price target, implying a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Insulet, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.73, close to its 52-week high of $219.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.75, a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $195.86 average price target, a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

