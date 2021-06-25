June 25, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veracyte (VCYTResearch Report), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBPResearch Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Veracyte today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 71.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $59.33 average price target, implying a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cocrystal Pharma with a $4.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019