Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veracyte (VCYT – Research Report), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP – Research Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Veracyte today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 71.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $59.33 average price target, implying a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cocrystal Pharma with a $4.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.