March 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT), Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRTResearch Report), Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLVResearch Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 31.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $3.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.2% and a 17.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.6% and a 24.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics with a $6.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019