Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT), Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT – Research Report), Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV – Research Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 31.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $3.00 average price target.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.2% and a 17.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.6% and a 24.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics with a $6.50 average price target.

