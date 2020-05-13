Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) and Springworks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT – Research Report) and Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 37.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 80.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Springworks Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33, which is a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.