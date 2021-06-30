Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Valneva (VALN – Research Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Valneva (VALN)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Buy rating on Valneva on April 1 and set a price target of EUR14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Nanobiotix.

Valneva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report issued on June 1, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.52.

Quibria has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is ranked #2160 out of 7580 analysts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.