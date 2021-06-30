June 30, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Valneva (VALNResearch Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Valneva (VALN)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Buy rating on Valneva on April 1 and set a price target of EUR14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Nanobiotix.

Valneva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report issued on June 1, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.52.

Quibria has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is ranked #2160 out of 7580 analysts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019