Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN), Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, representing an 117.8% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report issued on September 4, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67, which is a 107.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings and a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forma Therapeutics Holdings with a $56.25 average price target.

