September 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN), Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGNResearch Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, representing an 117.8% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report issued on September 4, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67, which is a 107.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings and a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forma Therapeutics Holdings with a $56.25 average price target.


