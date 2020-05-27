May 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH), Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on UnitedHealth (UNHResearch Report), Idexx Laboratories (IDXXResearch Report) and Gilead Sciences (GILDResearch Report).

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $298.45, close to its 52-week high of $306.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $327.77 average price target, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on May 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Idexx Laboratories yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $295.18, close to its 52-week high of $302.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 65.9% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Quest Diagnostics, and Fulgent Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Idexx Laboratories with a $280.00 average price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Sell rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $79.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019