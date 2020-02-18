February 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) and Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RAREResearch Report) and Mylan (MYLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

In a report released today, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.25, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Mylan (MYL)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on Mylan today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Elanco Animal Health, and Eli Lilly & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mylan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.08, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on February 5, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

