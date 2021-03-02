Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN) and ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX – Research Report), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.00, representing a 31.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $103.75 average price target, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.40, close to its 52-week high of $70.29.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.2% and a 59.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $91.33 average price target, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

